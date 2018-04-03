Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $965,000 Holdings in The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The J.M. Smucker were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The J.M. Smucker by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J.M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,366,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J.M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $676,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of The J.M. Smucker by 386.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after purchasing an additional 174,049 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The J.M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J.M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The J.M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J.M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of The J.M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of The J.M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The J.M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

SJM stock opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.48. The J.M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $99.57 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The firm has a market cap of $14,087.43, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.62.

The J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.34. The J.M. Smucker had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that The J.M. Smucker Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The J.M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates through U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice segments. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food products, pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

