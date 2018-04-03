Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $260,000 Holdings in The Western Union Company (WU)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 6,425.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000.

In other The Western Union news, EVP Jean Claude Farah sold 50,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $1,092,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,783. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amintore Schenkel sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $343,044.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,331.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised shares of The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of The Western Union from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,832.31, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The Western Union had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a positive return on equity of 206.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company (Western Union) is a provider of money movement and payment services. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions. The Company’s Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents.

