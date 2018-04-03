Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,800 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2,483.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

NYSE:DFS opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25,517.66, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $81.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

In other news, COO Roger C. Hochschild sold 15,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $1,172,348.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 734,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,460,676.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn Mcnamara Corley sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,962,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,833,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,670 and have sold 193,416 shares valued at $15,359,592. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

