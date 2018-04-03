HunterCoin Price Hits $0.0984 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:HUC)

HunterCoin (CURRENCY:HUC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. HunterCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $6,551.00 worth of HunterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HunterCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0984 or 0.00001340 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HunterCoin has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HunterCoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000447 BTC.

HunterCoin Coin Profile

HunterCoin (CRYPTO:HUC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 27th, 2014. HunterCoin’s total supply is 22,057,260 coins. HunterCoin’s official website is huntercoin.org. HunterCoin’s official Twitter account is @ChronoKings.

According to CryptoCompare, “HunterCoin is a hybrid of scrypt and SHA-256 and Scrypt having two difficulties. 42 million HUC's are to be mined or farmed with a block time of 60 seconds. 80% of all coins are distributed in the game and the difficulty retargets each block. “

HunterCoin Coin Trading

HunterCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is not possible to buy HunterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HunterCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HunterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for HunterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HunterCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.