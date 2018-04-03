Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of HURC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.10. 6,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,259. Hurco Companies has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.20, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.35.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $68.44 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Ronald G. Strackbein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total transaction of $284,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,606.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Sheeley Niner sold 8,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $365,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,639.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

HURC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc is an industrial technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells computerized (Computer Numeric Control (CNC)) machine tools, consisting primarily of vertical machining centers (mills) and turning centers (lathes), to companies in the metal cutting industry. It operates in the industrial automation equipment segment.

