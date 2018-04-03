Hush (HUSH) Trading 25.9% Lower This Week

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00011592 BTC on major exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $9,647.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hush has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00639433 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.74 or 0.02755330 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00037962 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00294228 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00065682 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00068301 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00327682 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a coin. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 3,560,925 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

