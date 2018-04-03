Huttig Building Products (HBP) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.18

Media headlines about Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Huttig Building Products earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.9153908555931 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

HBP opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Huttig Building Products has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $9.24.

Get Huttig Building Products alerts:

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.20 million during the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.94%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/huttig-building-products-hbp-receives-daily-news-impact-rating-of-0-18-updated-updated.html.

About Huttig Building Products

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. It offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Huttig Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huttig Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.