Hyman Charles D Trims Position in Wells Fargo (WFC)

Hyman Charles D lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo accounts for 1.3% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $10,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo by 63.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo by 439.9% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo news, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 9,000 shares of Wells Fargo stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $503,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Wells Fargo from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Wells Fargo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase cut Wells Fargo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS set a $63.00 price objective on Wells Fargo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.90.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Wells Fargo has a fifty-two week low of $49.27 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $255,643.08, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). Wells Fargo had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $22.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

