HyperStake (CRYPTO:HYP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.19 Million

HyperStake (CURRENCY:HYP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. HyperStake has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $1,943.00 worth of HyperStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperStake has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. One HyperStake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BX Thailand and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00195565 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00001065 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00019247 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008994 BTC.

HyperStake is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. HyperStake’s total supply is 1,181,794,353 coins. HyperStake’s official Twitter account is @hyperstake and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperStake is /r/hyperstake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HyperStake is hyperstake.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperStake is meant to be an experimentation in cryptocurrency economics. HyperStake's primary goal is to create a cryptocurrency that provides a generous return for securing the block chain without massive inflation. Currently inflation is managed through the maximum stake reward of 1000 HYP per stake combined with a block target of 90 seconds, this means maximum coins per day of 960,000 HYP. “

HyperStake can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy HyperStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperStake must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

