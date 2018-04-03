IAMGOLD (IAG) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $7.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC set a $7.50 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.07.

IAG stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2,417.91, a PE ratio of 87.50, a PEG ratio of 16.63 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.02. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $7.25.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.04 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 45.81% and a return on equity of 1.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 50.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 510,561 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 172,246 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in IAMGOLD by 4.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 366,157 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at approximately $873,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa; and Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa.

