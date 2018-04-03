IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Friday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

NASDAQ IBKC traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.80. The stock had a trading volume of 41,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,869. IBERIABANK has a 52-week low of $68.55 and a 52-week high of $87.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4,205.16, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $290.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.17 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 12.66%. IBERIABANK’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. research analysts expect that IBERIABANK will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IBKC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Iberia Capital cut IBERIABANK from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray set a $95.00 price objective on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IBERIABANK in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is a holding company for IBERIABANK, a Louisiana state chartered banking corporation; Lenders Title Company, an Arkansas-chartered title insurance and closing services agency (Lenders Title); IBERIA Capital Partners LLC (ICP), a corporate finance services firm; 1887 Leasing, LLC, a holding company for its aircraft; IBERIA Asset Management, Inc (IAM), which provides wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and trusts; 840 Denning, LLC, which invests in a commercial rental property, and IBERIA CDE, LLC (CDE), which invests in purchased tax credits.

