IBM (IBM) Receives $166.01 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.01.

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase set a $167.00 target price on shares of IBM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs set a $170.00 target price on shares of IBM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

IBM stock opened at $150.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $141,334.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. IBM has a one year low of $139.13 and a one year high of $176.33.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03 billion. IBM had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that IBM will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. IBM’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other IBM news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick H. Waddell purchased 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.38 per share, with a total value of $99,661.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IBM by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,228,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,572,538,000 after buying an additional 2,241,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IBM by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,755,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,860,797,000 after buying an additional 2,960,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IBM by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,958,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,524,875,000 after buying an additional 259,304 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of IBM by 4.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,242,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,790,000 after buying an additional 216,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IBM by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,053,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,238,000 after buying an additional 226,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

