Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 12,897 Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its holdings in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,897 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in IBM were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IBM by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,228,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,572,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,818 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in IBM by 151.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,250,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,033 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in IBM by 1,155.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,358,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IBM by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,936,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,143,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in IBM by 9,678.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 815,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,347,000 after acquiring an additional 807,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get IBM alerts:

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Societe Generale set a $149.00 price target on IBM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Vetr downgraded IBM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.45 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IBM to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. IBM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.01.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $149.59. 848,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,509,328. IBM has a 1-year low of $139.13 and a 1-year high of $176.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $141,334.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.01. IBM had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $22.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that IBM will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In other IBM news, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick H. Waddell purchased 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.38 per share, with a total value of $99,661.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 12,897 Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/ibm-ibm-shares-sold-by-gamble-jones-investment-counsel-updated.html.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.