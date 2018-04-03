UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Position Lifted by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.0% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 14,505 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Trilogy Global Advisors LP lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. Trilogy Global Advisors LP now owns 156,679 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,164 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,558,382 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $845,215,000 after acquiring an additional 185,484 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 19,066 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 147,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

NYSE UNH opened at $217.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $207,079.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $164.25 and a 1-year high of $250.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $52.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 5.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 198 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.55, for a total transaction of $48,024.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,790,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,302,025.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 22,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $5,078,804.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,659,047.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,199. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/ibm-retirement-fund-raises-holdings-in-unitedhealth-group-inc-unh-updated.html.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.