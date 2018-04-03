Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $45.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Icahn Enterprises an industry rank of 106 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IEP. ValuEngine raised Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS restated a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEP. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 10.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 41.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $58.72. 104,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,660. Icahn Enterprises has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $62.79. The company has a market cap of $9,900.82, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.16. Icahn Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Icahn Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.92%.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (Icahn Enterprises) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Energy, Metals, Railcar, Gaming, Food Packaging, Mining, Real Estate and Home Fashion. The Company’s Investment segment includes various private investment funds. The Company operates its Automotive segment through its ownership in Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation and IEH Auto Parts Holding LLC.

