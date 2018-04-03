ICAP (IAP) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Equities researchers at Macquarie began coverage on shares of ICAP (LON:IAP) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 533 ($7.36) price target on the stock.

ICAP has a 1-year low of GBX 364.30 ($5.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 535.50 ($7.40).

ICAP Company Profile

ICAP plc is a markets, technology and risk solutions company. The Company provides trade execution platforms and technology-based workflow/risk mitigation solutions to the global financial markets. The Company’s segments include Electronic Markets, Post Trade Risk and Information, and Global Broking.

