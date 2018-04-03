ICOBID (ICOB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $143.00

ICOBID (CURRENCY:ICOB) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. ICOBID has a market cap of $117,111.00 and approximately $143.00 worth of ICOBID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICOBID has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One ICOBID coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00045579 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002019 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001866 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,443.30 or 3.21434000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000239 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00141694 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003706 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ICOBID Coin Profile

ICOBID (ICOB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2017. ICOBID’s total supply is 107,048,455 coins. ICOBID’s official Twitter account is @pioneer8816 and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICOBID’s official website is icobidplatform.net.

ICOBID Coin Trading

ICOBID can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to buy ICOBID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICOBID must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICOBID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

