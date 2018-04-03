ICOS (ICOS) Price Reaches $22.84 on Major Exchanges

ICOS (CURRENCY:ICOS) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. ICOS has a total market capitalization of $13.25 million and $924.00 worth of ICOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICOS token can currently be bought for about $22.84 or 0.00310310 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Livecoin and HitBTC. During the last week, ICOS has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003138 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00710622 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00182261 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038167 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029278 BTC.

ICOS Token Profile

ICOS’s launch date was September 22nd, 2017. ICOS’s total supply is 585,617 tokens and its circulating supply is 580,241 tokens. The official website for ICOS is icos.icobox.io. ICOS’s official Twitter account is @icobox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICOS Token Trading

ICOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Tidex and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy ICOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICOS must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

