IDACORP (IDA) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

IDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDACORP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Williams Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.00.

IDA opened at $86.22 on Monday. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $79.59 and a fifty-two week high of $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,448.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.39.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The coal producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $305.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Tessia Park sold 300 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $25,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Keen sold 3,557 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $312,020.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 361,814 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $33,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74,415 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $4,996,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 424,665 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $38,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

