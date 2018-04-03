Ideal Power (IPWR) vs. Its Peers Critical Review

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is one of 9 publicly-traded companies in the “Electrical industrial apparatus” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Ideal Power to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Ideal Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -852.02% -66.57% -59.44% Ideal Power Competitors -116.24% -24.38% -10.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ideal Power and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 2 2 0 2.50 Ideal Power Competitors 45 161 267 6 2.49

Ideal Power currently has a consensus target price of $3.38, indicating a potential upside of 176.64%. As a group, “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 10.12%. Given Ideal Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Ideal Power has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power’s competitors have a beta of 0.72, meaning that their average share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ideal Power and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $1.21 million -$10.34 million -1.56 Ideal Power Competitors $341.70 million $15.13 million -3.25

Ideal Power’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ideal Power competitors beat Ideal Power on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc. (Ideal Power) designs, markets and sells electrical power conversion products using its Power Packet Switching Architecture (PPSA) technology. The Company’s PPSA is a power conversion technology that utilizes standardized hardware with application specific embedded software. It sells products to systems integrators for integration into their system, which enable end users to manage their electricity consumption by reducing demand charges or fossil fuel consumption, integrating renewable energy sources and form their own microgrid. It focuses on licensing PPSA-based product designs to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) within its target markets. Its products use multiple insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs), which switch power in a direction, including direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC), or AC to DC. The PPSA uses indirect power flow in which power flows through input switches, and is temporarily stored in its AC link inductor.

