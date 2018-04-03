Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Stock Price

Headlines about IDEX (NYSE:IEX) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. IDEX earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.8263440610588 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE IEX traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.14. 208,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,586. The stock has a market cap of $10,907.04, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.78. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $150.72.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.47 million. IDEX had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. analysts predict that IDEX will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of IDEX to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.56.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation (IDEX) operates an applied solutions business that sells pumps, flow meters and other fluidics systems, and components and engineered products. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST) and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP).

