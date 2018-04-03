IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.22

Media coverage about IDEX (NYSE:IEX) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. IDEX earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.7461760047983 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo set a $155.00 price objective on IDEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS began coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.56.

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.20. 371,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,907.04, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $150.72.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.47 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.74%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corporation (IDEX) operates an applied solutions business that sells pumps, flow meters and other fluidics systems, and components and engineered products. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST) and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP).

