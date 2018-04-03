IDEX Membership (IDXM) Price Down 15.8% This Week

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, IDEX Membership has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. IDEX Membership has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $6,075.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX Membership token can currently be bought for about $1,577.48 or 0.21102200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IDEX Membership alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007265 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003134 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00711418 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013406 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00185355 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00038662 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00030496 BTC.

IDEX Membership Profile

IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale.

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not presently possible to purchase IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Membership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Membership and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.