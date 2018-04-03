iExec RLC Trading Down 8.2% This Week (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00012487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. iExec RLC has a market cap of $74.02 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003134 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00710654 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013536 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00185665 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00038754 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00031567 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC launched on April 19th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Bittrex, Livecoin, Liqui, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Bancor Network and Upbit. It is not possible to purchase iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.