30,000 Shares in GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Acquired by Iguana Healthcare Management LLC

Iguana Healthcare Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,976 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,749 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,297 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GSK. Cowen set a $38.00 price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

Shares of GSK opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96,871.49, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.60.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 130.63% and a net margin of 4.97%. equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 87.85%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

