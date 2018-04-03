Merus NV (MRUS) Position Cut by Iguana Healthcare Management LLC

Iguana Healthcare Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Merus makes up 1.3% of Iguana Healthcare Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Merus worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.33, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.08. Merus NV has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $25.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Merus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Merus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Merus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Merus NV is a biotechnology company based in the Netherlands. The Company develops differentiating therapeutics for cancer patients. The product programs in the Merus pipeline are based on the Biclonics format. Its products inlcude, among others, MCLA-134 that is designed to bind to a combination of two immunomodulatory targets expressed by T cells, as wellas MCLA-145 that is designed to bind to a tumor-associated target with an immunomodulatory target involved in checkpoint inhibition.

