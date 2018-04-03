Tesaro (TSRO) Position Boosted by Iguana Healthcare Management LLC

Iguana Healthcare Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tesaro comprises about 1.9% of Iguana Healthcare Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Tesaro worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesaro by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 856,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,986,000 after purchasing an additional 593,924 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tesaro by 482.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 296,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tesaro by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,067,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,039,000 after acquiring an additional 213,920 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesaro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,302,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tesaro by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,238,000 after acquiring an additional 183,552 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Grant C. Bogle sold 1,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $99,223.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 68,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,794,859.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,557. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 334,913 shares of company stock valued at $19,083,294 and sold 13,042 shares valued at $760,526. 34.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesaro stock opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3,117.78, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.34. Tesaro has a 12-month low of $52.20 and a 12-month high of $168.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.78 million. Tesaro had a negative return on equity of 126.44% and a negative net margin of 222.15%. sell-side analysts forecast that Tesaro will post -9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSRO. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Tesaro in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tesaro from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on Tesaro from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Tesaro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tesaro from $165.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.26.

About Tesaro

Tesaro, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

