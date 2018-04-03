Iguana Healthcare Management LLC Has $865,000 Stake in Corium International (CORI)

Iguana Healthcare Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Corium International worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CORI. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corium International in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corium International in the second quarter valued at about $411,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Corium International in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corium International in the second quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Corium International in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corium International alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CORI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Corium International in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Corium International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 target price on shares of Corium International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corium International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corium International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Corium International stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. Corium International has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $414.34, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. Corium International had a negative net margin of 148.07% and a negative return on equity of 403.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 million. research analysts predict that Corium International will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corium International news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 510,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $6,395,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $595,640.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/iguana-healthcare-management-llc-sells-35000-shares-of-corium-international-inc-cori-updated-updated.html.

Corium International Company Profile

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

Receive News & Ratings for Corium International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corium International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.