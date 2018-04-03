IHS Markit (INFO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $932.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.91 million. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.06%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. IHS Markit updated its FY18 guidance to $2.23-2.27 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INFO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.68. 88,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,536. The stock has a market cap of $19,271.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $41.43 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

INFO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

In other IHS Markit news, Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin sold 66,871 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $3,173,697.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 338,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,308.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,128 shares in the company, valued at $19,677,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,562 shares of company stock worth $9,923,853. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 13,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd., formerly Markit Ltd., is a provider of critical information and analytics for the major industries, financial markets and governments. The Company operates through four segments: Resources, Transportation, Consolidated Markets & Solutions (CMS) and Financial Services. The Resources segment includes its energy and chemicals product offerings.

