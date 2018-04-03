II-VI (IIVI) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 15th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for II-VI’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities downgraded II-VI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on II-VI in a report on Friday, March 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised II-VI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. boosted their target price on II-VI from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on II-VI in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Get II-VI alerts:

NASDAQ IIVI traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.40. 870,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,162. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2,555.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.10. II-VI has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $53.08.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.16 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. analysts predict that II-VI will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $378,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,324,258.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of II-VI by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,341,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,987,000 after acquiring an additional 91,739 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of II-VI by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 63,398 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of II-VI by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 57,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of II-VI by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 16,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at $1,550,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “II-VI (IIVI) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/ii-vi-iivi-coverage-initiated-at-da-davidson-updated-updated.html.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.