Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Stake in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,745 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in II-VI were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth about $116,367,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in II-VI by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,562,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $355,046,000 after acquiring an additional 526,660 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in II-VI by 659.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,641,000 after acquiring an additional 400,258 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth about $12,541,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in II-VI by 520.0% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 310,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,741,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $378,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,335 shares in the company, valued at $12,324,258.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. II-VI, Inc. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $53.08. The company has a market cap of $2,555.70, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

IIVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on II-VI in a report on Friday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on II-VI in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names.

