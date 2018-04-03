Illumina (ILMN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo raised Illumina from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.39.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $229.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34,753.74, a PE ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.89. Illumina has a 52 week low of $167.16 and a 52 week high of $256.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.04 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total transaction of $3,655,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,479,267.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.18, for a total value of $305,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,040. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 18,985 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,667 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 634.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,048 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $1,931,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Illumina (ILMN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/illumina-ilmn-upgraded-by-valuengine-to-buy.html.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.