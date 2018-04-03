Imax (IMAX) Shares Up 7.8%

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) shares were up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.30. Approximately 1,429,664 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,021,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on IMAX shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Imax in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Imax in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Imax from $35.00 to $37.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush set a $30.00 price target on shares of Imax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1,246.12, a PE ratio of 118.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Imax had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $125.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.80 million. equities analysts forecast that Imax Corp will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert D. Lister sold 11,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $242,229.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg Foster sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,131 shares of company stock worth $501,243. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Imax during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Imax during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Imax during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Imax during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Imax during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation is an entertainment technology company. The Company operates through seven segments: IMAX systems; theater system maintenance; joint revenue sharing arrangements; film production and IMAX DMR; film distribution; film post-production, and other. The IMAX systems segment designs, manufactures, sells or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment.

