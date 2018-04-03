Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IMNP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 194643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMNP. Maxim Group set a $2.00 target price on shares of Immune Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Immune Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Immune Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Immune Pharmaceuticals (IMNP) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $0.31” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/immune-pharmaceuticals-imnp-hits-new-1-year-high-and-low-at-0-31.html.

Immune Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Immune Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of targeted therapeutics in the fields of immuno-inflammation and immuno-oncology. The Company’s segment is acquiring, developing and commercializing prescription drug products.

Receive News & Ratings for Immune Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.