Immutep (IMMP) Given a $5.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) has been assigned a $5.00 price target by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 163.16% from the company’s previous close.

IMMP stock remained flat at $$1.90 during midday trading on Thursday. 23,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,611. Immutep has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Ltd, formerly Prima BioMed Ltd., is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in research, development and commercialization of licensed medical biotechnology. It is also focused on development of immunotherapeutic products. The Company operates through Cancer Immunotherapy segment. Its core technologies are based on the Lymphocyte-activation gene 3 (LAG-3) immune control mechanism, which is involved in regulation of the T cell immune response.

