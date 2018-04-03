Impact (IMX) Price Down 37% Over Last 7 Days

Impact (CURRENCY:IMX) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Impact coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Impact has a market capitalization of $80,848.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Impact has traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00046441 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010020 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 252.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Impact

Impact (IMX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 13th, 2017. Impact’s total supply is 109,612,071 coins. Impact’s official website is impact-coin.com. Impact’s official Twitter account is @Impact_IMX.

Impact Coin Trading

Impact can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Impact directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impact must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

