Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Given a GBX 3,400 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) has been given a GBX 3,400 ($46.97) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs reissued a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,670 ($50.70) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Societe Generale set a GBX 4,500 ($62.17) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,765 ($52.02) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Investec reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,360 ($60.24) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,690.63 ($50.99).

Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 2,426 ($33.52) on Monday. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of GBX 2,447 ($33.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,956.50 ($54.66).

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Alison Cooper sold 26,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,385 ($32.95), for a total transaction of £639,680.85 ($883,781.22).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics.

