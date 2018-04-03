Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a report issued on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a GBX 3,765 ($52.85) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IMB. Goldman Sachs cut shares of Imperial Brands to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 3,610 ($50.67) to GBX 2,760 ($38.74) in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($44.92) price target on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase restated a neutral rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 3,400 ($47.73) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,690.63 ($51.81).

LON IMB remained flat at $GBX 2,426 ($34.05) on Friday. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 2,447 ($34.35) and a one year high of GBX 3,956.50 ($55.54).

In related news, insider Alison Cooper sold 26,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,385 ($33.48), for a total transaction of £639,680.85 ($897,923.71).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics.

