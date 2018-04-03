Imperial Brands (IMBBY) versus Turning Point Brands (TPB) Head-To-Head Review

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS: IMBBY) and Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Imperial Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Turning Point Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Imperial Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Turning Point Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Imperial Brands and Turning Point Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Brands $39.59 billion 0.84 $1.79 billion $3.49 9.95 Turning Point Brands $285.78 million 1.31 $20.20 million $1.08 18.06

Imperial Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Turning Point Brands. Imperial Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Turning Point Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Imperial Brands and Turning Point Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Brands 0 4 1 0 2.20 Turning Point Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00

Turning Point Brands has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.56%. Given Turning Point Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Turning Point Brands is more favorable than Imperial Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Brands and Turning Point Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Brands N/A N/A N/A Turning Point Brands 7.07% 55.65% 8.75%

Dividends

Imperial Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Turning Point Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Imperial Brands pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Turning Point Brands pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Imperial Brands has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turning Point Brands has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Turning Point Brands beats Imperial Brands on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is a fast-moving consumer goods company. The Company offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobaccos, papers and cigars. The Company’s segments include Growth Markets, USA, Returns Markets North, Returns Markets South and Logistics. The Growth Markets segment includes Iraq, Norway, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Taiwan, and also includes Premium Cigar and Fontem Ventures. The Returns Markets North segment includes Australia, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and the United Kingdom. The Returns Markets South segment includes France, Spain and its African markets, including Algeria, Ivory Coast and Morocco. Its businesses include Tobacco and Logistics. The Tobacco business comprises the manufacture, marketing and sale of tobacco and tobacco-related products. The Logistics business comprises the distribution of tobacco products for tobacco product manufacturers.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc. is an independent provider of Other Tobacco Products (OTP) in the United States. The Company operates in three segments smokeless products, smoking products and NewGen products. The smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes and related products; processes, packages and markets make-your-own (MYO) cigarette tobaccos; imports and markets finished cigars and MYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps, and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos. The NewGen products segment markets e-cigarettes, e-liquids, vaporizers and other related products, and distributes a wide assortment of vaping products to non-traditional retail outlets via VaporBeast. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag, Beech-Nut, Stoker’s, Trophy, and VaporBeast.

