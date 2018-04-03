Imperva Inc (IMPV) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Imperva Inc (NASDAQ:IMPV) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,696,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,745 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.93% of Imperva worth $107,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Imperva by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 907,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,390,000 after purchasing an additional 428,163 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Imperva by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 475,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,702,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Imperva by 196,449.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 96,260 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperva during the 3rd quarter worth $3,987,000. Finally, OZ Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Imperva during the 3rd quarter worth $3,759,000.

Imperva stock opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. Imperva Inc has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $52.40.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. Imperva had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperva Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on IMPV shares. BidaskClub cut Imperva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Imperva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Imperva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Imperva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $56.00 price objective on Imperva and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other Imperva news, CRO Michael D. Mooney sold 24,454 shares of Imperva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $1,153,739.72. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,739.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony J. Bettencourt sold 66,037 shares of Imperva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $3,102,418.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,418.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Imperva

Imperva, Inc provides cyber-security solutions that protect business-critical data and applications whether in the cloud or on premises. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing, sales, service and support of cyber-security solutions. The Company’s products include its Imperva SecureSphere Paltform, Imperva CounterBreach and Imperva Camouflage for enterprise data centers, and Imperva Incapsula offering for cloud-based security services.

