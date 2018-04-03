ImpulseCoin Hits One Day Volume of $1.00 (IMPS)

ImpulseCoin (CURRENCY:IMPS) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. ImpulseCoin has a market cap of $28,167.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of ImpulseCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImpulseCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ImpulseCoin has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ImpulseCoin alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00053601 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00030427 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012122 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00072941 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022592 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00032264 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00434094 BTC.

ImpulseCoin Coin Profile

ImpulseCoin (IMPS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2016. ImpulseCoin’s total supply is 20,245,510 coins. ImpulseCoin’s official Twitter account is @impulsecoin. ImpulseCoin’s official website is www.impulsecoin.io.

Buying and Selling ImpulseCoin

ImpulseCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase ImpulseCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImpulseCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImpulseCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImpulseCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImpulseCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.