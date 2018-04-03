Inchcape (LON:INCH) Receives Buy Rating from HSBC

Inchcape (LON:INCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Inchcape from GBX 695 ($9.60) to GBX 690 ($9.53) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 738 ($10.20) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Monday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 920 ($12.71) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Inchcape from GBX 925 ($12.78) to GBX 910 ($12.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Inchcape to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 860 ($11.88) to GBX 825 ($11.40) in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Inchcape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 853.83 ($11.80).

LON:INCH opened at GBX 691 ($9.55) on Tuesday. Inchcape has a one year low of GBX 660.50 ($9.13) and a one year high of GBX 885 ($12.23).

In other Inchcape news, insider Nigel Stein acquired 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 678 ($9.37) per share, with a total value of £1,572.96 ($2,173.20).

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc is a United Kingdom-based automotive distributor and retailer. The Company operates in approximately 30 markets. The Company’s segments include Distribution, Retail and Central. The Distribution segment includes regions, such as Australasia, the United Kingdom and Europe, Asia, and Emerging Markets.

