Independent Money System (CRYPTO:IMS) Trading 35.4% Lower This Week

Independent Money System (CURRENCY:IMS) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Independent Money System has a market cap of $193,496.00 and approximately $79.00 worth of Independent Money System was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Independent Money System coin can now be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, Independent Money System has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00045579 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002019 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001866 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,443.30 or 3.21434000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000239 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00141694 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003706 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Independent Money System

Independent Money System (CRYPTO:IMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2017. Independent Money System’s total supply is 5,368,934 coins. Independent Money System’s official Twitter account is @IMScrypto. Independent Money System’s official website is independentmoneysystem.com.

Buying and Selling Independent Money System

Independent Money System can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Independent Money System directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Independent Money System must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Independent Money System using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

