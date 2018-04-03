Indicoin Price Hits $0.0082 (INDI)

Indicoin (CURRENCY:INDI) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Indicoin token can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. Indicoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $1,893.00 worth of Indicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Indicoin has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00017586 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006116 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Indicoin Profile

Indicoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Indicoin’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens. The official website for Indicoin is www.indicoin.org.in. The Reddit community for Indicoin is /r/INDICOIN. Indicoin’s official Twitter account is @Indi_Coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Indicoin is a social platform that aims to provide a tool where people can help the less privileged from any part of the world. This platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide meaningful tasks to the user community and attach a monetary value to it, creating a community of people who are incentivized to do socially positive and constructive tasks. Indicoin tokens will give the users voting rights to decide either to accept or reject a suggested task and also will able users to receive rewards for participating in tasks. “

Buying and Selling Indicoin

Indicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not possible to buy Indicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indicoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

