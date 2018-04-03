Indus (INH) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Indus (ETR:INH) has been given a €66.00 ($81.48) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.99% from the stock’s previous close.

INH has been the subject of several other reports. Commerzbank set a €78.00 ($96.30) price target on shares of Indus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($91.36) price target on shares of Indus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Indus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €71.50 ($88.27).

Get Indus alerts:

Shares of ETR INH opened at €56.90 ($70.25) on Tuesday. Indus has a twelve month low of €53.90 ($66.54) and a twelve month high of €66.20 ($81.73).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/indus-inh-pt-set-at-66-00-by-warburg-research-updated.html.

Indus Company Profile

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Receive News & Ratings for Indus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.