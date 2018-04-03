InflationCoin Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last Week (IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 73% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One InflationCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. InflationCoin has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $47.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get InflationCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.58 or 0.04555910 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00001329 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012985 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007350 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015966 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013017 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

InflationCoin Coin Profile

InflationCoin (IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 42,182,227,196 coins. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “InflationCoin is a PoW/PoS with random super block rewards. It uses high PoS rewards to destribute the supply fairly. “

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for InflationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflationCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.