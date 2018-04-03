InflationCoin (CRYPTO:IFLT) Trading 16% Higher This Week

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded up 46.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. InflationCoin has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $55.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded 16% higher against the dollar. One InflationCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.37 or 0.04568030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001271 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012921 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007479 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015968 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012092 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About InflationCoin

IFLT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 42,161,158,830 coins. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “InflationCoin is a PoW/PoS with random super block rewards. It uses high PoS rewards to destribute the supply fairly. “

Buying and Selling InflationCoin

InflationCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

