Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 11th.

Shares of IMKTA remained flat at $$33.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 83,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $685.77, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. Ingles Markets has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $47.95.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Ingles Markets will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMKTA. TheStreet upgraded Ingles Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

