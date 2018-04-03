Ingredion (INGR) vs. Landec (LNDC) Head to Head Review

Ingredion (NYSE: INGR) and Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ingredion and Landec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingredion 0 1 3 0 2.75 Landec 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ingredion currently has a consensus price target of $142.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.51%. Landec has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.98%. Given Landec’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Landec is more favorable than Ingredion.

Volatility and Risk

Ingredion has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landec has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of Ingredion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Landec shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Ingredion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Landec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ingredion and Landec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingredion 8.63% 20.42% 9.61% Landec 1.64% 3.75% 2.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ingredion and Landec’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingredion $6.18 billion 1.49 $519.00 million $7.70 16.54 Landec $532.26 million 0.68 $10.59 million $0.38 34.87

Ingredion has higher revenue and earnings than Landec. Ingredion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Landec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ingredion pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Landec does not pay a dividend. Ingredion pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ingredion has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Ingredion beats Landec on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials. The company also provides animal feed products; edible corn oil; refined corn oil to packers of cooking oil and to producers of margarine, salad dressings, shortening, mayonnaise, and other foods; and corn gluten feed used as protein feed for chickens, pet food, and aquaculture. Its products are derived primarily from processing corn and other starch-based materials, such as tapioca, potato, and rice. The company serves food, beverage, paper and corrugating products, brewing, pharmaceutical, textile, and personal care industries, as well as animal feed and corn oil markets. The company was formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc. and changed its name to Ingredion Incorporated in June 2012. Ingredion Incorporated was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through three segments: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export, and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products. The Food Export segment purchases and sells whole commodity fruit and vegetable products primarily to Asian markets. The Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing sodium hyaluronate (HA), a naturally occurring polysaccharide that is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in animals and humans, and non-HA products for medical use primarily in the ophthalmic, orthopedic, and other markets, as well as supplies HA to customers pursuing other medical applications, such as aesthetic surgery, medical device coatings, tissue engineering, and pharmaceuticals. It also operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization, which specializes in fermentation and aseptic formulation, filling, and packaging services. The company also researches, develops, and licenses Landec's Intelimer polymers for agricultural products, personal care products, and other industrial products. Landec Corporation sells its products in the United States, Canada, Taiwan, Belgium, China, Indonesia, Japan, and other countries. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

