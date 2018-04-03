Ink (CRYPTO:INK) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 6:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $29.82 million and approximately $248,412.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000880 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, Gate.io, BigONE and Coinnest. During the last week, Ink has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007376 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003190 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00705771 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00181910 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038323 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029404 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ink is ink.one.

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, BigONE, Lbank, Coinnest, Gate.io, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is not currently possible to purchase Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

